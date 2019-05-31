Voter Torches Biden’s ‘Terrible History in the Black Community’: ‘He Has Given Us No Policies’ (VIDEO)

A Texas voter isn’t holding back his thoughts on 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Ahead of the former vice president’s first town hall in Houston on Tuesday, a Texas voter railed off on his doubtfulness surrounding “fluffy old guy” Biden’s 2020 presidential run.

The voter knocked Biden for having a “cool black friend” in former President Barack Obama, saying “that’s all” when it comes to the black American community.

Voter weighs in on Democrat presidential candidate Joe Bien: “He’s Barack Obama’s friend. He’s got the cool black friend. That’s all it is. Joe has a terrible history in the black community and everybody just loves him cause he’s the fluffy old guy. He has given us no policies.” pic.twitter.com/R1HglhkDoP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 28, 2019

"Joe has a terrible history in the black community, and everybody just loves him because he's the fluffy old guy," he said. "He has given us no policies."


