Voter Torches Biden’s ‘Terrible History in the Black Community’: ‘He Has Given Us No Policies’ (VIDEO)

A Texas voter isn’t holding back his thoughts on 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Ahead of the former vice president’s first town hall in Houston on Tuesday, a Texas voter railed off on his doubtfulness surrounding “fluffy old guy” Biden’s 2020 presidential run.
The voter knocked Biden for having a “cool black friend” in former President Barack Obama, saying “that’s all” when it comes to the black American community.
“Joe has a terrible history in the black community, and everybody just loves him because he’s the fluffy old guy,” he said. “He has given us no policies.” – READ MORE