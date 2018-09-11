Voight: The Left ‘Conjuring Lies and Slanders’ About Trump Because He’s ‘Effective’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight said the left is “conjuring lies and slanders” about President Donald Trump because he’s actually getting things done and fulfilling his campaign promises.

“The virulence is because he’s effective,” Voight said. “He’s actually doing what said he would do. Amazing thing in itself, isn’t it?” Voight said on “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday.

“This is their dying breath. They have to stop him somehow. So you see these very extraordinary things they come up with, that’s what they do,” Voight said.

“Conjuring lies and slanders against this man trying to destroy this presidency. It’s that simple.” – READ MORE

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Times reporter Michelle Goldberg clashed on ABC’s “This Week” while discussing the last week’s anonymous op-ed.

In the bombshell New York Times piece, an anonymous senior Trump official claims to be part of a “resistance” working against President Trump from within the White House.

Since the op-ed was published on Wednesday, a bevy of top administration officials have rushed to deny any involvement, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and more than a dozen others.

While discussing the op-ed and the fallout, Goldberg said Sunday morning she cannot understand how people can be part of the Trump administration and not feel “shame” and “responsibility for foisting this on this nation.”

Christie fired back that it’s an “outrageous statement” to suggest someone should be ashamed for working in the Trump White House. – READ MORE