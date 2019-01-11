‘Voice of Hispanic America’ Salinas: Many Latinos ‘Buying’ Trump’s Arguments Against Illegal Immigration

Former Longtime Univision Anchor María Elena Salinas Revealed On Tuesday Evening That Many Latinos Are Buying The Arguments President Donald Trump Is Making About Illegal Immigration.

Salinas, whom the New York Times once described as the “voice of Hispanic America,” told CNN host Don Lemon after Trump’s Tuesday evening Oval Office address that she is saddened that Latinos “are buying some of these arguments against undocumented immigrants” that Trump has been making.

“And it’s very sad to see that our own people, who are immigrants themselves, are attacking these immigrants that are trying to come in, knowing themselves how difficult the situation is in a lot of these Latin American countries,” she continued. “And, you know, they’re buying it, and some people, just like some other Trump supporters, are saying, well, you know, so what if he tells lies, as long as we have lower unemployment among the Latino community.”

In his Oval Office address, Trump specifically mentioned that illegal immigration hurts African-Americans and Hispanic Americans.

“It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages,” Trump said of illegal immigration. “Among those hardest hit are African-Americans and Hispanic Americans.” – READ MORE