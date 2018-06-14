‘VIVA LE RESISTANCE’: MUELLER TEAM ATTORNEY SENT ANTI-TRUMP TEXTS

An unidentified FBI attorney assigned to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election left that case after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog discovered instant messages that “included statements of hostility toward” then-candidate Donald Trump, including one stating “viva le resistance,” according to a new report.

The highly anticipated report from the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General, released Thursday, disclosed text messages and instant messages sent on FBI devices by five FBI employees who were assigned to the Clinton email probe.

“We found that the conduct of these five FBI employees brought discredit to themselves, sowed doubt about the FBI’s handling of the midyear investigation, and impacted the reputation of the FBI,” the report said.

“I am numb,” the attorney wrote on Nov. 9, 2016, the day after President Trump’s election.

“I am so stressed about what I could have done differently,” the lawyer continued, apparently referring to the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe.

“Is it making you rethink your commitment to the Trump administration?” one FBI lawyer wrote on Nov. 22, 2016.

“Hell no. Viva le resistance,” the future Mueller attorney responded. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1