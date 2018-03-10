Visa Refuses to Cut Ties with Semi-Automatic Rifle Manufacturers

Visa rejected calls to cut ties with semi-automatic rifle manufacturers by announcing it is not their job to “[set] restrictions on the sale of lawful goods and services.”

Their announcement comes after an anti-Second Amendment campaign resulted in over dozen companies cutting ties with the NRA. It also follows a New York Times’ suggestion that Visa and Mastercard could circumvent Congress and restrict “assault weapon” sales by refusing business with “assault weapon” manufacturers and/or dealers. – READ MORE

