Virtually No One In Ocasio-Cortez’s District Has Donated To Her Re-Election Campaign, Report Says

A new analysis of those who have given political contributions to socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) reelection campaign has reportedly found that only 10 contributors live inside her district.

“The FEC only requires that political campaigns disclose the names and addresses of individuals who contribute over $200 to their campaigns during an election,” The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Andrew Kerr reported. “The $1,525.50 Ocasio-Cortez received from her New York constituents represents less than 1% of her campaign’s itemized contributions reported to the FEC in the first half of 2019.”

While Ocasio-Cortez has outraised all other freshman representatives, the DCNF found that she falls significantly short of the average amount of money that freshman representatives have raised within their own districts.

“The average freshman representative’s reelection campaign received $107,141.29 in itemized contributions from their constituents in the first half of 2019, FEC filings the DCNF analyzed show,” Kerr writes. “Ocasio-Cortez’s reported in-district fundraising haul of $1,525.50 was just 1.4% of that average.” – READ MORE