“Virtually Every Indicator” Shows Pandemic Sets Back Childhood Development: UNICEF

There’s no question that the virus pandemic has impacted the younger generation that could deeply scar them, mentally and physically, for years. More than one year since the pandemic began, UNICEF warns, “progress has gone backward across virtually every key measure of childhood.”

“The number of children who are hungry, isolated, abused, anxious, living in poverty and forced into marriage has increased. At the same time, their access to education, socialization and essential services including health, nutrition, and protection has decreased”, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a statement.

“The signs that children will bear the scars of the pandemic for years to come are unmistakable,” Fore continued.

UNICEF’s latest data is a stark reminder that shuttering the economy and schools for an extended period is a flawed policy decision. In a rare moment on Wednesday, Anthony Fauci told CNN there is no scientific reason why people who have had the COVID-19 vaccine are still having their freedoms restricted. Further, there has been widespread evidence showing that children’s immune response to the virus is better than adults’. But still, many schools are closed around the world…

Fore requested governments place children “at the heart of recovery efforts,” particularly by “prioritizing schools in reopening plans.” – READ MORE

