‘Virtually All White People Contribute To Racism’: Treasury Department Lectures White Employees As Part Of ‘Diversity Training’

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has been using so-called “anti-racism” training to tell white employees that “virtually all” of them “contribute to racism” and that they cannot object if a person of color “responds to their oppression in a way you don’t like.”

The training materials were sent by a whistleblower to Director of the Center of Wealth & Poverty Christopher Rufo, who is also the contributing editor of City Journal. Rufo produced a Twitter thread to disseminate what he found, calling the training documents “deeply disturbing – and an affront to equality.”

The training, called “Difficult Conversations about Race,” is aimed at white employees at the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and National Credit Union Administration, Rufo tweeted. The goal of the training, he wrote, is to convert “everyone in the federal government” to “antiracism.”

The way the training sets out to achieve this goal, however, appears similar to Rufo’s last document analysis about Seattle’s “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness” training, which basically consisted of trainers telling white people they were racist.

The Treasury training is hardly different, with trainers insisting “white employees must ‘struggle to own their racism’ and accept their ‘unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility,” Rufo wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

