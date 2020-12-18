Virtual happy hour: Nearly half of remote workers admit to drinking during the workday

For Americans working from home in 2020, it seems happy hour is starting a little earlier than usual. A new survey finds many people are nearly half of adults working remotely have secretly signed off early to have a drink.

The survey polled 2,000 Americans (approximately 800 of whom are over 21 and working from home) to examine the bad habits people are picking up during lockdown and the impact it’s having on their planning for the new year.

Forty-six percent of those working from home have clocked out early to pour themselves a drink at least once during their time in quarantine. Another 45 percent of these respondents have even admittedly taken the liberty of having an alcoholic drink during the workday.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HOP WTR, the survey discovered that 53 percent of those polled have been drinking alcohol more frequently during lockdown.

More than six in 10 employed respondents (1,400 people) shared that virtual happy hours with their co-workers has increased their alcohol intake during quarantine. Over half (52%) of respondents also said that they’ve felt the need to drink while watching the news this year and they average about four adult beverages each week. – READ MORE

