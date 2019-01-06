Virginia’s Democrat Gov. Pushes Gun Confiscation Orders, Criminalization of Private Sales

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) Proposed Gun Confiscation Orders, Criminalization Of Private Gun Sales, An “assault Weapons” Ban, And Other Gun Controls On Friday.

Northam claimed these controls will reduce “gun violence” although all evidence actually points to the contrary.

Northam tweeted: “This morning I announced a broad package of reasonable legislation to prevent gun violence and improve Virginia’s public safety. I look forward to having a dialogue with the General Assembly this session on these important issues.”

This morning I announced a broad package of reasonable legislation to prevent gun violence and improve Virginia's public safety. I look forward to having a dialogue with the General Assembly this session on these important issues. pic.twitter.com/g8qapNqqbe — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 4, 2019

The state of California already has gun confiscation orders, but that did not prevent the November 7, 2018, firearm attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill. Twelve people were killed in that attack. – READ MORE