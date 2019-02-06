‘Virginians Don’t Have Time’ For Northam’s Dilly Dallying. Get Out Of Office, Says VA Lawmaker

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam needs to stop wasting time and resign from office for the good of the state, according to a Virginia delegate and longtime associate of the governor.

“I understand that he wants time to clear his name, but Virginians don’t have time,” Democratic Del. Charniele Herring said Monday, CNN reported. She is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

“He cannot effectively govern now. It’s time to step aside. And I know it’s hard, but it is time,” Herring added.

Northam has been the center of a media storm that erupted after he made comments appearing to condone late-term abortions. The governor said Thursday he doesn’t regret his statements, adding later that they were mischaracterized.

Northam also held a press conference Saturday to address a photo of two individuals — one in black face, the other in a KKK costume — on his 1984 medical school yearbook page. He says he is neither of the two people in that photo. He admitted, however, to darkening his face as part of a Michael Jackson costume.

Herring claims Northam admitted he was in the photo. “He told me personally on Friday that he acknowledges it was him in the photograph,” Herring said, according to CNN.

Northam is reportedly considering resigning from office, but has made no official statement indicating he will do so.

Democratic Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax will replace Northam in the case of a resignation. Fairfax responded Monday to uncorroborated claims of sexual assault reportedly made against him by a woman. Fairfax maintains the claims are false.

“His actions have been painful and cutting for many Virginians,” Herring said, CNN reported.

Virginia government senior officials think Northam will resign, according to Herring.

