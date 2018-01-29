Virginian Immigration Hawks Outraged as Fairfax County Gives Illegal Alien Criminals Sanctuary

Fairfax County, Virginia Sheriff Stacey Kincaid’s announcement she would cancel an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to honor “detainers” for illegal alien criminals and arrestees has prompted pro-American immigration reformers to condemn the move for turning Fairfax into a “sanctuary county.”

In the affluent suburban Washington, DC county, criminals and arrestees who ICE believes are illegal aliens subject to deportation will no longer be held for up to 48 after their release date so federal agents can pick them up.

Virginia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart, who led an effort to force jails to report illegal alien criminals to ICE and help enforce immigration laws as a supervisor in neighboring Prince William County using ICE’s 287(g) program, issued a statement in response Thursday. “It is official — Fairfax County is now a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he wrote, continuing:

The very first time an illegal alien Fairfax releases to the streets commits a crime, these Fairfax office holders will be guilty of accessory to whatever crime that illegal alien commits — rape, murder, drug trafficking.

Fairfax’s disregard for the rule of law is astonishing, and under my watch as U.S. Senator it will not stand. The fact that Sheriff Kincaid had to go into hiding for a few days after this announcement tells you everything you need to know. They’re willingly quitting their job to try to win the votes of illegals. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

On Saturday, millions worldwide set aside time to remember the lives lost during the Holocaust.

But Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.) had a different plan for Holocaust Remembrance Day:

TOMORROW: 10AM at 26 Federal Plaza, I’m holding a rally to say #IStandWithRavi and all immigrant rights advocates who’ve been unjustly targeted by ICE. I’ll be joined by @repjoecrowley, @RepYvetteClarke @RepMaloney, Ravi’s wife Amy and more. Hope to see you there. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 26, 2018

Velazquez was joined by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.), Ragbir’s wife, and others in a protest outside ICE headquarters in New York on Saturday.

“We are standing in front of a building that has become the headquarters for the Gestapo of the United States of America”: Brooklyn Democrat @RepYvetteClarke, outside @ICEgov’s Manhattan hq. pic.twitter.com/5iNoTZ0mVf — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) January 27, 2018

But it was Clarke who delivered the line that would raise eyebrows, especially on Holocaust Remembrance Day. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Maria Hinojosa, who covers Latino issues for NPR, compared immigration police to Nazis who hunted the Jews on MSNBC on Friday.

Maria Hinojosa, an NPR host who covers Latino issues for the publicly-funded station, compared officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to agents of the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police, in an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

At first criticizing President Trump for his offensive comments about immigrants in the Oval Office on Thursday, Hinojosa pivoted to immigration enforcement as a whole.

“When the president says this, basically, ‘Take them out,’ that is what the community is saying, ‘This is fearful for us. This is the Gestapo on us,’” she told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “The troops on the ground of ICE, they’re ready to swing into action. – READ MORE