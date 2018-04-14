Virginia student claims she was told to take down pro-gun video off Facebook by school

A high school student in Virginia is claiming that she was asked by her school to take down a video where she spoke of gun rights, a claim that’s been disputed by school officials.

Elizabeth Najjar, 16, posted an 18-minute Facebook video on April 1 in which she spoke against both the recent March For Our Lives event and students who have walked out of school to press for tougher gun control.

“It’s not the guns that kill, it’s really not the guns that kill,” she says in her video. “If you see a gun sitting on the counter, it’s not just going to kill someone. The person has to pick it up and kill someone, that’s a fact, it’s people killing people.”

Najjar went on to claim that employees at Freedom High School in Chantilly, Va., have discriminated against her conservative views, including making her take off a hat because it had a gun manufacturer’s logo on it. In another instance, the 16-year-old claims she had her backpack searched because she was seen with a magazine about police and army gear.

“This had nothing to do with the Second Amendment,” London County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard told The Washington Examiner. “The video mentioned a minor student as transgender by name without the student’s knowledge or permission.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1