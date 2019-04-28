Virginia men’s basketball team declines to visit White House



The University of Virginia men’s basketball team announced Friday it was turning down an invitation to visit the White House following its championship victory earlier this month.

Head coach Tony Bennett cited schedule conflicts in turning down the invitation, saying a White House visit would be “difficult” given that players are pursuing professional opportunities or leaving the school.

“We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation,” Bennett said in a statement tweeted out by the team.

The Cavaliers defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in the national title game on April 9.