Virginia Mayor Accused of Food Stamp Fraud Turns Himself In

A Virginia mayor accused of multiple counts of food stamp fraud turned himself in to authorities Thursday as authorities say he misused the town’s money for fraudulent purposes.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper office charged Strasburg Mayor Richard Orndorff Jr. on Thursday with four misdemeanor counts of food stamp fraud and two misdemeanor counts of obtaining money by false pretense, WHSV reported.

Police say they began their investigation into Orndorff on March 15, 2019, to look into allegations that Orndorff misused town funds and a state-issued debit card.

The mayor, who has not said whether he is resigning from his position, turned himself into the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail on Thursday where he was processed and later released, the Northern Virginia Daily reported. – READ MORE