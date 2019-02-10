Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax again denies sex assault claims, saying encounters were ‘consensual’

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Saturday urged the FBI to look into sexual assault allegations against him, insisting that the encounters with his accusers were “consensual.”

Fairfax, under fire in the midst of a tumultuous week for multiple Virginia politicos, issued a statement asking “impartial investigatory authorities, including the FBI” to look into accusations that he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2000 and the other in 2004.

“This has been a devastating week for my family. It has been an especially devastating time for the great Commonwealth of Virginia,” his statement read.

The Virginia Democrat doubled-down on his claims of innocence, saying that interactions in question were unforced.

“I say this again without reservation: I did not sexually assault or rape Meredith Watson, Vanessa Tyson or anyone else,” his latest statement asserted. “The one thing I want to make abundantly clear is that in both situations I knew at the time, and I know today, that the interactions were consensual.”

The allegations against Fairfax come as both the governor and the state attorney general are contending with scandals of their own. As with Fairfax, there have been emphatic calls for their resignations, including from leading figures in their own party. – READ MORE