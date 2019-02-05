Virginia Lt. Gov. Issues Statement Refuting Reported Sexual Assault Allegations

“Imagine you were sexually assaulted during the DNC Convention in Boston in 2004 by a campaign staffer. You spend the next 13 years trying to forget it ever happened. Until one day you find out he’s the Democratic candidate for statewide office in a state some 3000 miles away, and he wins that election in November 2017,” reads a message by Fairfax’s alleged accuser, according to Big League Politics. “Then, by strange, horrible luck, it seems increasingly likely that he’ll get a VERY BIG promotion.”

TheDCNF will not identify the alleged accuser until she makes a public statement regarding the reported claims.

Fairfax’s accuser reported her claims to The Washington Post prior to the lieutenant governor’s inauguration and the Post decided not to publish any allegations following inconsistent reports and a lack of evidence, according to Fairfax’s office’s statement.

Fairfax will assume Gov. Ralph Northam’s position if Northam resigns. The governor has been the center of a media storm that erupted after he made comments appearing to condone late-term abortions. Northam said Thursday he doesn’t regret his statements, adding later that they were mischaracterized.

Northam also held a press conference Saturday to address a photo of two individuals — one in black face, the other in a KKK costume — on his 1984 medical school yearbook page. He says he is neither one of the two people in that photo. He admitted, however, to darkening his face as part of a Michael Jackson costume.

Northam is reportedly considering resigning from office, but has made no official statement indicating he will do so, according to the Post.

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin described Fairfax as a “dynamic, eloquent African American.” She received heavy criticism for the description.

