Virginia Governor’s Wife Handed Cotton To Black Students, Told Them To Imagine Being Enslaved, Report Says

Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam’s wife allegedly handed raw cotton to black students during a tour of the governor’s mansion last week and told them to imagine being slaves and being forced to pick the cotton.

The Washington Post reported that the allegation came from a Virginia state employee who said that “her eighth-grade daughter was upset during a tour of the historic governor’s residence when first lady Pam Northam handed raw cotton to her and another African American child and asked them to imagine being enslaved and having to pick the crop.”

“The Governor and Mrs. Northam have asked the residents of the Commonwealth to forgive them for their racially insensitive past actions,” said Leah Dozier Walker, the Director of Equity and Engagement at Virginia’s Education Department, in a letter to lawmakers on Monday. “But the actions of Mrs. Northam, just last week, do not lead me to believe that this Governor’s office has taken seriously the harm and hurt they have caused African Americans in Virginia or that they are deserving of our forgiveness.”

The tour, which took place last Thursday, involved a “traditional gathering of about 100 young people who had served as pages during the state Senate session.”

Northam took groups of pages to an area that served as a kitchen and held up raw cotton in front of over a dozen pages and described the slaves who were forced to pick the cotton.

“Mrs. Northam then asked these three pages if they could imagine what it must have been like to pick cotton all day,” Walker said in her letter. “I can not for the life of me understand why the first lady would single out the African American pages for this — or — why she would ask them such an insensitive question.” – READ MORE