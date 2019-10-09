Virginia Governor, Who Wore Blackface And Endorsed Infanticide, Has 51% Approval Rating

Democrats criticize Republicans for being allegedly racist yet stand by their own in the face of actual evidence of racism.

In January, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) heavily suggested during a radio show that a baby born alive could be left to die if the mother decided she no longer wanted the child.

Days later, a photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook surfaced showing him either wearing blackface or a KKK robe. Northam initially apologized for the photo, but a day later he denied being in the photo and claimed he did not know how it ended up on his personal yearbook page. He then admitted to wearing blackface for a Michael Jackson costume at a different party.

Despite actual photographic evidence of Northam’s bigotry and audio evidence of his inhumanity (as opposed to ideological claims against Trump) the Virginia governor is more popular than the president of the United States.

Trump's approval in Virginia, which has become more purple as more people have moved to the Northern Virginia area to work in politics, sits at just 37% according to a poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University. NBC News reported that the same poll found Northam had a 51% approval rating in the state.