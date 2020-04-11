Virginia Governor Announces Signing of Extreme Abortion Bill on Good Friday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced on Good Friday that he signed into law a bill his new Democrat majority rushed to approve, one that repeals most restrictions on abortion in the state.

Northam minimized the extremity of the Reproductive Health Protection Act, referring in a press release to the restrictions on abortion that are now repealed as “anti-women’s health laws.”

Medical decisions should be between a woman and her health care providers. I am so glad to see this bill become law here in Virginia, thank you @JennMcClellanVA for leading this charge with me!https://t.co/KGk3rd28At — Charniele Herring (@C_Herring) April 10, 2020

“No more will legislators in Richmond—most of whom are men—be telling women what they should and should not be doing with their bodies,” Northam said in an accompanying statement. “The Reproductive Health Protection Act will make women and families safer, and I’m proud to sign it into law.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --