Virginia Gov Asks For Help Enforcing Continued Lockdown. Sheriff Says No Way.

A Virginia sheriff has rejected a request by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to help enforce a mandatory lockdown on certain businesses in the northern part of the state.

Culpepper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins announced on Tuesday that he would not enforce Northam’s partial lockdown order, which has already been rolled back from much of the state.

“Heads of law enforcement agencies in the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District were contacted today by the district health director, Dr. Wade Kartchner. The purpose was to request assistance on enforcement of Governor Northam’s Executive Order 61,” Jenkins said in a statement.

“My response to that request is that we will not trample the constitutional freedoms of our citizens to enforce an edict of the Governor. I do not speak for any of the other jurisdictions in the health district,” Jenkins said. – READ MORE

