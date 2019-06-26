Virginia doctor murdered while vacationing with family in Belize: report

A Virginia doctor on vacation with his wife and three children was reportedly murdered on Sunday while fly fishing in Belize.

Dr. Gary Swank, a cardiologist from Roanoke, Va., and his tour guide were shot and killed while fly-fishing in a lagoon west of San Pedro Town, according to local media reports. Both men were reportedly shot multiple times in the body and head.

San Pedro police believe the tour guide, Mario Graniel, 53, was the intended target of the gunmen, according to The Reporter. Graniel had previously called the authorities to his home on Saturday after an unknown gunman fired shots outside his apartment complex.