Virginia Dems to Raise Gas Tax by 10 Cents a Gallon

Virginia Democrats agreed to a deal raising gas taxes in the state by a total of 10 cents over the next two years, a move party leadership said would give people “more time with their families.”

With Democrats also expanding a regional gas tax, overall gas taxes will more than double in some areas of the state from 16 cents to 34 cents, according to NBC Washington. Democratic lawmakers said the increases would help reduce traffic on busy roadways in the state.

“This is a historic agreement that will give Virginians more time with their families and less stuck in traffic,” Virginia House of Delegates speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D.) said.

Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R.) criticized the move for hurting family budgets. “Virginians need to buckle up,” he said. – READ MORE

