Virginia Dems Push Assault Weapons Ban, Magazine Confiscation Through Committee

Virginia Democrats on Friday pushed a bill through the state house of delegates’ Public Safety Committee that would ban the sale of “assault weapons” and confiscate certain ammunition magazines.

The bill, HB961, is the most controversial advanced by Democratic lawmakers and Governor Ralph Northam (D.) since they took control of both houses of the state legislature in November. It would outlaw new sales of some of the country’s most popular firearms, including the AR-15, and make it illegal to possess ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 12 rounds, even if they were previously legally purchased. Friday’s vote was along party lines, with one Democrat abstaining.

The proposal could affect millions of Virginia gun owners, according to the firearms industry’s trade group.

“This bill would affect more than just your modern sporting rifles like the AR-15,” Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told the Washington Free Beacon. “It would affect the vast majority of handguns.” – READ MORE