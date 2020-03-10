Virginia Democrats Prepare to Give Illegal Aliens ‘Driver Privilege Cards’

Elected Democrats in Virginia are preparing to give thousands of illegal aliens residing in the state “driver privilege cards” that allow them to freely drive without being pulled over by police for driving without a license.

This weekend, state Senate Democrats in Virginia passed legislation to allow thousands of the roughly 300,000 illegal aliens living in the state to obtain driver privilege cards that will allow them to drive vehicles.

The legislation mandates illegal aliens to file a tax return or be listed as a dependent on a tax return in order to obtain the driver privilege card. Proponents of the plan said the card will explicitly state that those with the card are not eligible to vote in elections.

The move is just the latest item from Virginia’s newly-minted liberal agenda since Democrats won the governor’s mansion, the state legislature, and the lieutenant governor’s office. Those victories, the New York Times noted, were cemented by a “tidal wave” of mass legal immigration to the state over the past 30 years. – READ MORE

