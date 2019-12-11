Virginia Democrats Abandon Gun Confiscation As Pro-Freedom Groups Surge In State

Virginia Democrats were forced to abandon part of their extremist gun control agenda, the confiscations of semi-automatic firearms from law abiding citizens, on Monday as opposition to their anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded across the state.

“Governor Ralph Northam (D.) and incoming Senate majority leader Dick Saslaw (D.) said they will no longer pursue their marquee plan to ban the possession of ‘assault weapons,’” The Free Beacon reported. “Instead, they will include a provision to allow Virginians to keep the firearms they already own. The reversal comes before the newly elected Democratic majority has even been sworn in, after a majority of the state’s counties declared themselves ‘Second Amendment sanctuaries.’”

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement Monday evening: In this case, the governor’s assault weapons ban will include a grandfather clause for individuals who already own assault weapons, with the requirement they register their weapons before the end of a designated grace period. Additional details on this and all other bills will be announced prior to the start of the upcoming session.

Opposition to Democrats’ extreme gun control policies has surged since the recent election with numerous counties, including solid blue counties, showing opposition to the anti-freedom agenda. – READ MORE