Virginia Democrat Previously Jailed For Sex With A Teenager Wins Election

How bad is the Virginia GOP? So bad they didn’t even put up a candidate to run against a Democrat lawmaker who previously had been jailed for a sex scandal involving a teenage employee.

Joe Morrissey was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates when the scandal broke in 2015. As The Daily Wire previously reported:

Morrissey, now 61, was in his 50’s when he was accused of having sex with his 17-year-old secretary, to whom he is now married. He claimed he did nothing wrong, but pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in 2015 while admitting there was enough evidence to convict him. (This often happens to innocent and guilty defendants alike, they plead to a lesser crime to avoid worse consequences in front of a jury for a larger crime.) The girl and her mother also denied anything untoward was happening between the two, though he was initially indicted on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography (he had, according to prosecutors, a nude photograph of the girl and had sent it to a friend) and the electronic solicitation of a minor.

Morrissey spent six months in jail for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” but continued to serve as a state legislator while in prison.

Morrissey had resigned as a legislator but won it back in a special election. He sailed to victory in a primary for state Senate earlier this year, defeating incumbent state Sen. Rosalyn Dance by 14 points.

Now Morrissey has won that state senate seat. Morrissey received nearly 64% of the vote, facing Independent Waylin Ross, who received 36% of the vote. Republicans didn't even offer a candidate in the race.