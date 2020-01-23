Virginia Dem: Gun-Rights Rally Was ‘Terrorism’

A Virginia Democrat said Tuesday that Second Amendment supporters who protested new gun-control legislation at the Virginia State Capitol had “terrorized Richmond.”

House Delegate Lee Carter, a self-professed democratic socialist, accused participants in Monday’s peaceful protest of menacing lawmakers, saying the thousands of “idiots” who demonstrated would only embolden the Democratic majority on gun control.

The “pro-gun” people that terrorized Richmond yesterday probably don’t realize that all they did was tag team with fascists, strengthen the liberals’ resolve to pass gun control bills, and force the most gun-friendly Dem (me) to not show up for a day. Idiots. Absolute idiots. — Lee 🎆 Carter (@carterforva) January 21, 2020

Nah, pretty sure it was the terrorism. https://t.co/OvWsdfWz8P — Lee 🎆 Carter (@carterforva) January 21, 2020

