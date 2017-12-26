Virginia Dem Congressional Candidate Indicted for Stealing from Poor Children; Took Ridiculous Amount of Money Earmarked for Meal for Kids

A Democrat running for a U.S. House seat in Virginia has been indicted on charges of fraud, embezzlement and theft in connection with events that allegedly occurred in 2012.

Shaun Brown, 58, appeared in a Norfolk courtroom last week and denied any wrongdoing, the Daily Press of Newport News, Va., reported. She said she intends to fight the charges and be exonerated, the report said.

Prosecutors said Brown received about $803,000 via her nonprofit organization as a participant in a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

They alleged that Brown acquired funds by filing false reimbursement claims with the Virginia Department of Health.

Prosecutors said Brown and others told employees to inflate the figures for the number of meals served to low-income children, and the nonprofit would the pocket the extra reimbursements, the Washington Post reported.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *