True Pundit

Security

Virginia County Votes to Arm Teachers, Pay for Their Guns

Posted on by
Share:

Virginia’s Lee County School District Voted To Arm Teachers And Pay For Their Guns And Training.

Lee County is the first in the state to allow teachers to be armed.

WJHL quotes  Lee County School Board Chairman Michael Kidwell saying, “The only way to fight a gun if somebody comes through these doors with a gun to shoot our students, is with another gun.”

School board member Rob Hines added, “At least it gives us a chance. If we sat there and did nothing, I couldn’t sleep at night. At least we’re trying to do something.” – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Virginia County Votes to Arm Teachers, Pay for Their Guns | Breitbart
Virginia County Votes to Arm Teachers, Pay for Their Guns | Breitbart

Virginia's Lee County school district voted to arm teachers and pay for their guns and training.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: