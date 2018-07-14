Security
Virginia County Votes to Arm Teachers, Pay for Their Guns
Virginia’s Lee County School District Voted To Arm Teachers And Pay For Their Guns And Training.
Lee County is the first in the state to allow teachers to be armed.
WJHL quotes Lee County School Board Chairman Michael Kidwell saying, “The only way to fight a gun if somebody comes through these doors with a gun to shoot our students, is with another gun.”
School board member Rob Hines added, “At least it gives us a chance. If we sat there and did nothing, I couldn’t sleep at night. At least we’re trying to do something.” – READ MORE
Breitbart