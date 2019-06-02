Virginia Beach Gunman Involved In Violent Workplace Scuffle, Resigned Hours Before Shooting

More details about DeWayne Craddock, the Virginia Beach civil engineer who killed 12 people and wounded nearly half a dozen others (including a police officer) on Friday during “protracted gun battle” inside the municipal building where he had worked, have started to emerge over the weekend.

While Craddock had no history of violence at work or in his personal life, according to the New York Times, he had been involved in a violent incident in the workplace in recent weeks, and had been warned that disciplinary action would be taken.

City officials including City Manager David Hansen said Craddock “was still employed” by the city at the time of the attack. “He had a security pass like all employees had and he was authorized to enter the building.”

However, the Washington Post reported Sunday morning that Craddock had resigned from his position by email Friday morning, just hours before the shooting began. – READ MORE