Virginia AG to 2A Sanctuaries: New Gun Controls ‘Will Be Enforced’

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) released an opinion warning Second Amendment Sanctuary counties and municipalities that new gun controls “will be enforced.”

His opinion comes as at least 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties, and numerous cities too, have declared themselves to be Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

In all, over 100 local governments in Virginia have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

(…)

But AG Herring wants the 100+ local governments, Sheriff Jenkins, and others, to know new gun controls will be obeyed.

The Bristol Herald Courier quoted Herring saying: "When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they're just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear."