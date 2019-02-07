Virginia AG Steps Down From Democratic AG Association Position After Blackface Admission: Report

Herring admitted Wednesday morning to wearing blackface at a college party in 1980 just days after many called on Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign because of his controversy.

“In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurt’s Blood, and perform a song. It sounds ridiculous even now writing it,” Herring’s statement reads. “But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”

New York Times national political correspondent Jonathan Martin also reported Herring was stepping down from his co-chair position at DAGA Wednesday. The Daily Caller News Foundation was not immediately able to reach spokespersons for Herring’s office or DAGA.

Herring had just started his first term as co-chair at the beginning of 2019, according to a DAGA press release . Virginia’s executive branch is in turmoil after Northam caught heat for a photo on his yearbook page of one man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood. He apologized, then said he questioned whether it was really him in the photo. However, Northam also said he had worn blackface on a separate instance when impersonating singer Michael Jackson.

