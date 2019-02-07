Virginia AG Steps Down From Democratic AG Association Position After Blackface Admission: Report

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring reportedly stepped down from his position as co-chair of the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) after admitting Wednesday he wore blackface during his college days.
“Virginia AG Herring offered to step aside as co-chair and the committee accepted,” a DAGA spokeswoman said, according to ABCPolitics reporter Johnny Verhovek Wednesday.
NEW: Statement from DAGA Executive Director Sean Rankin on Herring's decision to step down as co-chair pic.twitter.com/EbAyvdFQpJ
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) February 6, 2019
Herring admitted Wednesday morning to wearing blackface at a college party in 1980 just days after many called on Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign because of his controversy.
“In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurt’s Blood, and perform a song. It sounds ridiculous even now writing it,” Herring’s statement reads. “But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”
New York Times national political correspondent Jonathan Martin also reported Herring was stepping down from his co-chair position at DAGA Wednesday. The Daily Caller News Foundation was not immediately able to reach spokespersons for Herring’s office or DAGA.
