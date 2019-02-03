Virginia abortion bill’s co-sponsor postpones town hall event over ‘safety concerns’

A town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday, featuring the Virginia state delegate who co-sponsored the state’s controversial late-term abortion bill, has been postponed over “security and safety concerns.”

Del. Kathy Tran, a Democrat, is a co-sponsor of Virginia’s Repeal Act, which seeks to repeal restrictions on third-trimester abortions, had been scheduled to meet with constituents on Saturday in Lorton, Va., along with state Sens. Scott Surovell and George Barker, also Democrats.

“Unfortunately, we are postponing our joint legislative town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday, February 2 due to security and safety concerns for our constituents who planned to attend as well as participants coming to youth sports activities at South County High School,” the lawmakers wrote in an online post.

“We value talking to constituents about their concerns for our community and how we can help address them,” the statement continued. “We had looked forward to continuing this dialogue and sharing legislative updates this weekend. While we are very disappointed to have to make this decision, the safety of our neighbors and constituents is paramount.

“We will update our constituents once our town hall is rescheduled. We will continue to make ourselves available to hear our constituents’ priorities, including those with differing opinions.” – READ MORE