VIRAL VIDEO: University Student In ‘Multicultural’ Center Says Whites Should Leave: ‘Too Many White People In Here’

A viral video clip shows a female student at the University of Virginia complaining that there are “too many white people” in the campus’ “Multicultural Student Center” and encouraging the white students to leave the area.

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.” This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

“Public service announcement! Excuse me!” the female in the video starts. “If ya’ll didn’t know, this is the MSC (Multicultural Student Center) and frankly there’s just too many white people in here and this is a space for people of color,” she said.

“So just be really cognizant of the space that you’re taking up because it does make some of us POCs (people of color) uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here.”

“It’s only been open for four days,” she said of the MSC, “and frankly there’s the whole university for a lot of ya’ll to be at. And there’s very few spaces for us to be at.” – READ MORE

