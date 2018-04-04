Featured World
VIRAL VIDEO: Spectacular Dump Truck Crash Takes Out Pedestrian Bridge, Closes Highway in Montreal
Spectacular images of the accident involving a truck on highway 40 in Montreal, Canada.
In the video, the truck driver does not seem to realize that the truck bed lifted as he approaches the bridge.
Des images spectaculairesde l’accident impliquant un poids lourd sur l’autoroute 40 à la hauteur de Repentigny ont été captées en direct.
TVA Nouvelles