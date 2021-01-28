Viral video shows irate parent screaming at Virginia school board for continuing to keep students out of school. His remarks stun them into silence.

An irate parent has gone viral overnight after confronting Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board for keeping its students out of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aliscia Andrews, former Republican nominee for Virginia’s 10th District, shared the video on Twitter, where it exploded.

Andrews — also a Marine veteran — shared the video late Tuesday night and captioned it, “As a parent, this pandemic has brought forth some incredible challenges. This dad has had enough, we all have. No real metrics to safely open the schools, while the continues to kick the can further down the road. Many parents feel just as he does. #LCPS #openschools[.]”

In the video, a masked dad be seen addressing the school board.

He calmly begins, “You should all be fired from your day jobs, because if your employers knew that you were more inefficient than the DMV, you would be replaced in a heartbeat. I literally just finished a conference call because I’m having to multitask to be here to address you guys. You’re a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed. You think you’re some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you’re making when the statistics do not lie that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus.”

Becoming further angered, the unnamed parent began shouting.

“The garbage workers who pick up my freaking trash risk their lives every day more than anyone in this school system! Figure it out! Or get off the podium!” he screamed. “Because you know what? There are people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out! It’s not a high bar! Raise the freaking bar!” – READ MORE

