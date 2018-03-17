VIRAL VIDEO: Principal Removes Student With Sign Saying ‘Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People’

During the National School Walkout, a student at New Prague High School in Minnesota held a sign that said: “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” A student at the school said, “he was escorted off the property by our principal & threatened to be put into a police car.” pic.twitter.com/1V6eaL0eRi — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2018

The video was first posted to Facebook by Kenny MacDonald, a student at New Prague High School in New Prague, Minnesota. The short video does not show what took place before or after the principal singled-out the student. In the post, MacDonald provided the following account of what took place:

Kids at our school today walked out, in honor of the 17 students killed in Florida. Students held signs that said, “Arm our teachers” they had two signs. A student walked out without saying a word peacefully put up his sign which said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” he was escorted off the property by our principal and threatened to be put into a police car. This violates the first amendment and makes me sick that they can do whatever they want. Please make this go viral – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1