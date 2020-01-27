Viral video of ‘whistleblower’ nurse suggests the coronavirus outbreak is much worse than Chinese gov’t admits

A Chinese nurse treating patients with the coronavirus in Wuhan has become a “whistleblower,” the New York Post reported, after a viral video suggests the Chinese government is grossly misleading the world about the number of people who have so far contracted the disease.

“I am in the area where the coronavirus started,” the nurse says in the video, the New York Post reported.

“I’m here to tell the truth,” she adds. “At this moment, Hubei province, including the Wuhan area, even China, 90,000 people have been infected by a coronavirus.”

As of Sunday, China has reported just 2,700 cases of coronavirus and 56 deaths. But Chinese President Xi Jinping has called the situation "grave," and the government has essentially quarantined upward of 50 million people in the city of Wuhan and surrounding cities, suggesting the situation on the ground is much worse than what they're telling the world.