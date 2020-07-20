Viral video captures vicious mob brutally beating couple at airport while security stands by filming (VIDEO)

Share:

A disturbing video is making the rounds on social media featuring a mob of black women pummeling a white couple in an unidentified airport.

Shocking video shows a young white couple in an altercation with several black women at an airport.

It is not clear at the time of this writing what initially started the argument, but the white woman can be seen backhanding a black woman after the black woman rushes her to shout at her and her boyfriend. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.