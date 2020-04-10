Violent Felon Released From Rikers Island Over Coronavirus. He Was Just Arrested Again.

Law enforcement officials say that a violent felon who had been released from Rikers Island due to the coronavirus outbreak in the prison has been arrested again for allegedly robbing a bank.

James Little “was cut loose from the jail because of the coronavirus outbreak on March 28 after being locked up for strangulation earlier in the month,” The New York Post reported, according to police sources. “About a week later on the morning of April 7, Little allegedly tried to rob an Apple Bank on Irving Place in Gramarcy Park.”

The New York Daily News noted that Little was “on parole for a 1995 murder” and that the alleged strangulation stemmed from “charges of assaulting his girlfriend.”

The Daily News said that Little was arrested on March 3 over the alleged incident inside his girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn.

The Post said that Little wore gloves and a face mask when he allegedly tried to rob the bank by passing a note to the teller that told her to give him money. – READ MORE

