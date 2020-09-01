Violators Of New Zealand’s New Mask Law Face Up To $700 Fine

During the same week Germany’s Merkel announced that across all but one German states a mandatory mask law will be backed by a 50 euro fine for any violators, New Zealand has announced its own nationwide mask mandate aboard all public transit amid a feared resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with a possible penalty for refusal of up to $1000 (NZD).

The small Pacific nation was previously celebrated as the first in the world to completely eradicate the virus after previously witnessing rapid community transmission.

By the early part of August the Wellington government announced “we had beaten it” as new cases stopped being reported, and following the strict lockdown measures of months prior which had also involved shutting down the border for the island-nation.

Clusters of dozens of new cases began recently popping up again, however, after which the government ordered some 500 troops to border quarantine facilities to prevent the infected from breaching isolation order. Many blamed foreign travel.

Reuters summarizes that the “The Pacific nation of 5 million people had seemed to stop community transmission of COVID-19 due to tough lockdown measures but reintroduced restrictions in its largest city, Auckland, this month following a fresh outbreak.” – READ MORE

