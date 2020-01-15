Vince Vaughn faces liberal outrage after he was seen with Trump during national championship game

Movie star Vince Vaughn, a self-described libertarian who has supported Republican candidates in the past, is facing backlash on social media after a video emerged on Twitter showing him with President Trump during the national championship game Monday in New Orleans, La.

Vaughn was seen chatting and laughing in a private box with the president, as Melania sat between them. The pair shook hands and Trump appeared to point to the star’s lanyard, according to a 31-second clip uploaded to Twitter.

The video was uploaded by a former Deadspin employee, Timothy Burke, who captioned it, “I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.”

The social media reaction was swift and called for him to be “canceled.” It is not the first time a celebrity faced social-media odium for their decision to interact with a Republican politician. Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash when video emerged of her sitting with ex-President George W. Bush during a Cowboys game. – READ MORE