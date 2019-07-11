Vile Rosie O’Donnell Accuses President Trump of Incest With Daughter Ivanka (VIDEO)

Former View host Rosie O’Donnell accused President Trump of doing “bad things” sexually with his “talentless” “non-intelligent” daughter Ivanka, Wednesday. During a radio interview with lefty Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile, O’Donnell was prompted to sound off on the idea that Ivanka would run for elected office some day, but instead she smeared the whole First Family as incestuous.

.@Rosie on @IvankaTrump today on my show, @SXMProgress : "There's a prevalent incest feel amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy…I think she's, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman." pic.twitter.com/h8wWtrvRAo — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 10, 2019

The exchange happened when Signorile asked what Donald Trump was doing with Ivanka "politically," bringing her to the G20 Summit and suggested he wanted her to run for President someday.