Vikings coach Rick Dennison out after refusal to get COVID vaccine: report

The Minnesota Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison have parted ways after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Friday.

His departure comes just one day after the NFL issued a memo coming down hard on unvaccinated players.

Dennison, who served as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator since 2019, parted ways with the Vikings after choosing not to get vaccinated, making him the first coach to do so, according to the report .

A source told the outlet that Phil Rauscher, who currently serves as the assistant offensive line coach, will be taking over Dennison’s role.

The Vikings released the following statement, confirming that Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements. – READ MORE

