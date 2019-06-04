View’s Hostin: Kids ‘Safer’ at Gay Events Than Church; ‘Jesus Would Attend Pride Parade’

The View hosts spent a segment on Monday’s show celebrating June as gay pride month. As usual, the hosts found a way to bash President Trump and religious conservatives.

(…)

Hostin claimed Jesus would attend a pride parade and children were safer there than at church:

HOSTIN: I’m so glad you brought that up because I was on Twitter this weekend and I read this tweet by Bishop Tobin who is a Catholic bishop. He comes out and says he wants to remind all Catholics not to support or engage or participate in any pride parents or anything supporting the LGBTQ community because it’s against Christian values and that it is harmful to children. I tweeted out my Catholic children will be attending pride events as this Catholic will. My faith always taught me what would Jesus do? I know Jesus would be attending that pride parade.

WHOOPI: With pride.

HOSTIN: With pride. I also know that God is love. Jesus is love. Love is love. For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic church, given what the catholic church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic church for many years. [ Cheers and applause ] [ Bell ringing]