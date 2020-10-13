Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crashes Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game

On a night when the NBA broadcast its most important game, you would think that the league would own the night. That, once again, turned out to not be the case.

The viewership numbers for the sixth and final game of the NBA Finals are in, and they are atrocious. Game 6 drew, at its peak, 6.028 million viewers. To put that in perspective, Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, which included a team from Canada and did not include LeBron James, drew 18.34 million viewers.

Those figures represent a 66 percent drop.

To put it in further perspective, last night’s edition of Sunday Night Football, a game which featured a losing Vikings team against the Seahawks, a non-major market team, beat out the NBA’s ultimate game by earning nearly twice as many viewers with 12.008 million. – READ MORE

