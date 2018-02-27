True Pundit

‘The View’ Savages The Clintons: Bill ‘Abusive’ To Women, Hillary A ‘Virus’ To Democrats (VIDEO)

Posted on by
The women of “The View” did not go easy on Bill or Hillary Clinton during Monday’s broadcast.

The co-hosts were responding to a new profile on Monica Lewinsky, where the former White House intern described Bill Clinton’s sexual abuse of her when he was president. The View ladies took turns savaging the Clintons and their “gross abuse of power.”

Speaking about the affair, which eventually led to Clinton’s impeachment, Joy Behar said it was “an abuse of power. He was the president and she was an intern. She was 23 or 24?” Behar continued. “If you’re talking about powers, inequality in power, that’s the big biggie. An intern and a president.” Guest co-host Meredith Vieira said Lewinsky was unfairly vilified after the affair but Clinton was allowed to go on to lead a successful life. READ MORE

