Videos show Trump welcomed with thunderous applause at Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump was greeted with a big applause at the 120th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Affording to Fox News, the president gave both teams a locker room pep talk before the game and participated in the opening ceremonies at Lincoln Financial Field, including the coin toss and the singing of the national anthem. Trump wore his campaign’s Keep America Great red cap.

Crowds began chanting “U-S-A” when announcers introduced the president at the 70,000-seat stadium. Throughout the game, fans broke out into chants of “Trump,” “four more years,” and “commander in chief.” – READ MORE

