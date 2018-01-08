True Pundit

VIDEOS: Protesters Provoke, Taunt NYPD as Street Brawl Breaks Out at Erica Garner’s Funeral

A fight broke out Monday evening near the entrance of the Manhattan church where mourners are paying their respects to Erica Garner, the eldest daughter of Eric Garner.

The physical altercation erupted around 5 p.m. after Erica’s grandmother, Gwen Carr, who is Eric’s mother, arrived to pay her respects at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem.

Mourners said Carr was not invited to the funeral. That caused some volatility inside that erupted into the fight.

Many people were told to spill out into the street, and police officers went inside. Dozens of people were waiting to enter the church to pay their respects after the fight but, at the time of this writing, have been barred from entering.

Emotions ran high Monday night at Erica Garner's funeral when her grandmother arrived.
